Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

ERIC stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

