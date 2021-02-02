Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,026 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3,348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.