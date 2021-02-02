Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $12.75 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.