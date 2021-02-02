Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.53

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and traded as high as $19.28. Teijin shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 593 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Teijin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

