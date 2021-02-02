Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report $143.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.60 million to $144.29 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $144.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $570.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.03 million to $572.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $570.19 million, with estimates ranging from $566.19 million to $574.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.33. 128,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.