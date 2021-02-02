Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,980,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 9,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 73,501 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,597,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,930,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 165,104 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30,531 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. 3,266,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $21.34.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.