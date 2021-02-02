Team (NYSE:TISI) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) were up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 185,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 150,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $326.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $219.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.40 million.

In related news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Team by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 418,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Team by 685.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Team by 280.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Team by 352.4% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 75,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Team during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About Team (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.