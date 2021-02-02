TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7,987.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $73,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,648,000 after purchasing an additional 329,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 483.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 807,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after buying an additional 218,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -172.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,988 shares of company stock worth $23,022,100. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.62.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

