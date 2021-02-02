Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) (LON:THRL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.68

Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) (LON:THRL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:THRL opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.55. Target Healthcare REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65.58 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.50 ($1.63). The firm has a market cap of £529.77 million and a PE ratio of 14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13.

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

