Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Target were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $185.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.14 and its 200-day moving average is $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

