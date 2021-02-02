Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,342.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,204.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,182.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

