Tapestry (TPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPR opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Cowen raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

