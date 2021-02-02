Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.31

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 11577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

TLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Talend in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Talend by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Talend by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Talend by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Talend by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

