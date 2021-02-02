Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 13,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $128.44. 9,283,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,283,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $666.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.