T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Up 9.5%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 9,884,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 17,678,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.57.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,115 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.