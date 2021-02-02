T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Up 9.5%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. 9,884,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 17,678,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTOO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.57.

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

