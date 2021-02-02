T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $322.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. Research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTOO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.57.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

