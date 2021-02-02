Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $60.04. 24,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96 and a beta of 0.24. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $674.41 million during the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysmex will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSMXY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

