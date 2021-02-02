Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of SYRS opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. Analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

