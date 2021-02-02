Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.62. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

