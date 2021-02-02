Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $33.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.04.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of SNV opened at $37.88 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.6% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

