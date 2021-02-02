Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Synopsys by 5.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Synopsys by 13.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.86.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $263.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

