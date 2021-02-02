Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $114.74

Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $114.74 and traded as low as $110.00. Synectics plc (SNX.L) shares last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 8,213 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics plc (SNX.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Synectics plc (SNX.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.74. The company has a market cap of £20.46 million and a P/E ratio of -15.97.

In related news, insider Michael Butler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($13,326.37).

About Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public space applications.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics plc (SNX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics plc (SNX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.