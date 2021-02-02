Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 133,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 283,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

