Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce $3.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the lowest is $3.52 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 198,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $39,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

