Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.69. 7,504,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,392,584. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

