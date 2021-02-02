Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.