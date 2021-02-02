SWYFT (SWYFTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,125.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. SWYFT has a market cap of $19,151.48 and approximately $9,125.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00149583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00068120 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00265876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038481 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,940 tokens. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network

Buying and Selling SWYFT

SWYFT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

