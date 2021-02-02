Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading Up 9%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) shares were up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 487,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 621,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Several analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $931.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $251,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,930 shares of company stock worth $407,025. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 410,495 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $7,992,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

