SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops One Day Volume of $1.19 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $12.71 or 0.00036525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 67.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.60 or 0.00869360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.86 or 0.04923798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00019707 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 191,982,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

