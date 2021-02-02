Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.94

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.94 and traded as high as $45.82. Surmodics shares last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 41,312 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $608.99 million, a PE ratio of 556.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

