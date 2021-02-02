Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) traded up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $41.12. 895,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 619,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

