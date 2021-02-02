Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE SLF opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,098,000 after buying an additional 790,835 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 29.3% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $30,833,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

