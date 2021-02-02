Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$68.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.35.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$60.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$58.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a current ratio of 7,033.80. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$35.43 and a 52-week high of C$66.44.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$10.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8949085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,743,329.39.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

