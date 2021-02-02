Summit Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 38,450 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,405% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,555 call options.

Shares of SUM opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 103.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

