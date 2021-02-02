Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%.
NASDAQ SMMF opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $270.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.
