Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $270.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,757 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $80,324.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 416,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,099.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $31,071.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 417,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,959.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $191,007. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

