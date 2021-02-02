Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUOPY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Sumco has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $674.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

