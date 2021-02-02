Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock worth $35,259,832. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.68. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

