Strs Ohio Takes $1.92 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,707 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,123,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,076,000 after buying an additional 905,960 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 927.0% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 806,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,537,000 after buying an additional 697,003 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

