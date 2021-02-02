Strs Ohio Sells 14,438 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.19 and its 200-day moving average is $108.31. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

