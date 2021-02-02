Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

