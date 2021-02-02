Strs Ohio Increases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 13.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NVR by 39.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,944.50.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,530.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,170.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,087.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,610.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $64.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total value of $1,050,367.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

