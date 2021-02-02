Strs Ohio Has $2.25 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,056,000 after buying an additional 215,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,851. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.