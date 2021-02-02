Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,423,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after buying an additional 616,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 56.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 313,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Shares of FRPT opened at $142.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,292.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.86. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $153.44.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

