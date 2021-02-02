Strs Ohio Buys 1,187 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,115 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Splunk by 25.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 540 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,267 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Splunk by 35.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $171.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.37. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

