Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 171.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 90.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,485 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $463,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $563,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,368 shares of company stock worth $17,449,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. YETI’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YETI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

