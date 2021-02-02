StrongHands One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,560.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One StrongHands token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $908,639.57 and approximately $1,560.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 104.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,332,375,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,919,180,777 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

