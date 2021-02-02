Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NYSE:LRN opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Stride has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stride by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

