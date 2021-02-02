Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 415 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $515.47 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.02 and a 200-day moving average of $454.91. The stock has a market cap of $204.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

