Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,799 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $244.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.97 and its 200 day moving average is $224.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.